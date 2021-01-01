Touch Kitchen Stainless Steel Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer, Champagne Bronze

【Assistive Touch Control Technology】 Messy hands? Touch on and touch off, after opening the handle, easily touch anywhere(Not include: Sprayer) on the kitchen faucet with your wrist or forearm to start and stop the flow of water or use the single lever handle manually.【2 Model Pull Down Sprayer】 Switch between 2 spray modes with a tap of a button, stream for filling water. With a Pull-down spray 17.7 inches hose, kitchen sink faucets spray head can reach the whole of your sink.【Easy to Operate】 Single handle controls water temperature and flow, high arc 360-degree rotating spout and flexible hose provide the full range of cleaning access, and the nozzle always retracts to the spout after each use.【Reliable & Durable Material】 The kitchen pull-out faucet is constructed of commercial SUS 304 stainless steel for superior corrosion and rust resistance. Exceeds industry life expectancy standards to ensure lifetime durable performance, multi-layer brushed nickel, and high-temperature resistant hose.【Simple DIY Installation】 We provide you with detailed illustrations of instructions. Complete tooling accessories are included in the package. Everything you need is in one box. No plumber needed, complete DIY installation in 30 minutes, as long as you read the instructions carefully before installation.