TOTU USB C Hub Docking for MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Type C Hub with 4K HDMI, 100W Power Delivery, 40Gbps Type C 5K@60Hz,2 USB 3.0, Type C Data.

Mini Size Type C Hub: Specifically designed for 2019/2018 MacBook Air, 2019/2018/2016/2017 MacBook Pro, including the latest MacBook Pro 16-inch. Plug and Play: Easy operation. Seven ports can be used simultaneously. 4K HDMI, 40 Gbps Type C (100W PD and Display Output), USB-C data and 2 USB 3. 0 Ports, SD/TF card reader. Perfect companion for your MacBook Pro to enhance productivity. Extend Display: Equipped with both HDMI and Type C ports(support DisplayPort Alt Mode). HDMI supports up to 4K 30Hz, Type C supports up to 5K 60Hz or two 4K 60Hz displays, support dual independent display. 100W Power Delivery: Support up to 100W power delivery to charge both 13 inch 61W and 15 inch 87W MacBook Pro at full speed while having all data ports in use and delivering up to 4.5W (5V/900mA) of power per USB 3. 0 port. Package Include: TOTU Type C hub, user manual. Note: You can use two Female to Male USB-C adapters to extend the USB-C connectors, if your MacBook Pro has a cover.