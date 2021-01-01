From provantage

TOTOT 2pcs IDE to SATA Power Cable IDE Large 4 Pin to PC Server Hard Drive 15 Pin SATA Power Supply Adapter Converter Cable Cord 18AWG Wire SATA.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

TOTOT 2pcs IDE to SATA Power Cable IDE Large 4 Pin to PC Server.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com