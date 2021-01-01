Totem 3 Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Orange - Finish: Nickel - (TOT3 S LED4000K DIM UL 25)

In Istanbul, two friends, Marivi Calvo and Burkhard Dammer, came out of the spice market smelling of spices, tea and tradition. Totem is like a dream about the Ottoman Empire. With the Totem, the designers have recuperated it's splendor without the superfluous details. The Totem 3 Suspension Light features three open, airy veneer globes stacked in a tiered arrangement. The natural, beautifully grained wood veneers are arranged in strips that enhance illumination and add an element of weightlessness to the pendant light. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Abstract. Color: Orange.