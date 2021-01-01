Ramard Total Energy & Stamina Paste Horse Supplement, 1-oz syringe

When you’re asking the most of your horse during every competition or event, the Ramard Total Energy & Stamina Horse Supplement is designed to support his energy and stamina for the best performance. This supplement supports increased energy in your horse, aiding in the conversion of carbs, fats and proteins into useful energy. It also supports increased circulation to your horse’s lower legs and hooves, as well as the reduction of lactic acid, which contributes to fatigue and muscle soreness. This supplement is intended for performance horses, like race horses and show horses, who need to compete at the top of their game. The formula contains no prohibited substances, so it won’t test.