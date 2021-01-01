From nyx professional makeup

Nyx Professional Makeup Total Control Pro Drop Liquid Illuminator

$14.00
In stock
Description

Drop after drop, you're in control with Nyx Professional Makeup Total Control Pro Drop Liquid Illuminator! This lightweight illuminator infused with micro-pearl is buildable for a custom level of glow, from low-key glow to high-key glow. Adjust your glow by adding two drops into foundation and build as needed. More drops equal more glow. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or byproducts, all Nyx Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty free and Peta certified.

