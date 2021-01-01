From nyx professional makeup
Nyx Professional Makeup Total Control Pro Drop Liquid Illuminator
Drop after drop, you're in control with Nyx Professional Makeup Total Control Pro Drop Liquid Illuminator! This lightweight illuminator infused with micro-pearl is buildable for a custom level of glow, from low-key glow to high-key glow. Adjust your glow by adding two drops into foundation and build as needed. More drops equal more glow. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or byproducts, all Nyx Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty free and Peta certified.