Ramard Total Calm & Focus Paste Horse Supplement, 30-cc syringe

Ramard Total Calm & Focus Horse Supplement is a natural formula developed to calm your nervous, anxious horse while enhancing focus. Elevated levels of cortisol may be released during stress and high intensity exercise and can be related to fatigue, changes in mood, aggressive behavior and depression. Total Calm & Focus helps your horse to maintain normal cortisol levels, eliminating his stress and discontentment and allowing you to get back to safe and productive training. This supplement will keep your horse bright and alert without any drowsy effects, making it perfect for showing, trail riding, hauling or racing.