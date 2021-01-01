From southern tide home
Southern Tide Home Tossed Skipjack Sheet Set Supersoft, Wrinkle and Fade Resistant, Queen, White/Navy
Advertisement
Add playful style to your bed with Southern Tide’s Novelty Print Sheet Set. Crafted from 100% cotton percale for a crisp look, the soft flat sheet and pillowcase(s) offer a generous 4" hem, while the fitted sheet offers a great fit on your bed. Available in tossed navy skipjack, pineapple dots, and nautical knot prints, the set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and pillowcase(s) (twin and twin xl sets includes one pillowcase. ) Available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, and King sizes. Twin XL: Flat Sheet: 70"W x 96"L; Fitted Sheet: 39"W x 80"L; Pocket; 12"H fits mattresses up to 15" Deep; Pillow Case: 20"W x 30"L;