From evesky
TOSICAM Ultra Hyper Thin Flexible Slim Mini HDMI Cable for Gimbal, Canon DSLR Camera, Stabilizer, Supports 4K@60Hz, Super Extreme Flexible Thinnest.
Advertisement
??Extreme thinnest and flexible HDMI cable 2.6FT/80cm, OD:2.0mm cable fits perfectly in tight and narrow spaces. Best choose for gimbal, camera stabilizer where flexibility cable is required. Thinnest hdmi cabel it can Supports 4K Resolution HDMI 2.0 Supports Up to 4096 x 2160. 4K DCI 60p Compatible Display full HD video on your Ultra 4K TV, HDTV, monitor and projector from Gimbal, Stabilizer, Canon DSLR Camera, and any other with HDMI output port. 2.6ft thinnest HDMI cable is only 0.6 ounces. Easy carry with Free case for your traveling. 1 year limited warranty