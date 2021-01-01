YAMAZAKI home Tosca Round Laundry Basket White,

LAUNDRY BASKET: Use this laundry bin to hold clothes that need to be washed, folded, or transported from room to room in your home. The small size is great to fit in small spaces. MODERN DESIGN: The modern look of Yamazaki is meant to match your home decor with a light and airy design. It is made of sleek, metal steel and wood material. Get this essential space saver for easy access throughout the day. FUNCTIONAL: With the white open frame and wooden handles, it doesn’t need to be kept out of sight. It is lightweight and can hold plenty of clothing to be the perfect hamper. DIMENSIONS: This product is 15.7 x 15.7 x 17.7 inches. Supports up to 10kg. Holds roughly 40 liters/10.5 gallons. BRAND: Yamazaki brings thought and creativity to everyday items through design inspired by life in Japan. Items are created with special attention to simplicity, practically, quality, and saving space.