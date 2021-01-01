Tosca Dish 7.5" Over-the-Door Towel Bar

Be ready to dry dishes and wipe up spills in a sec with help from this over-the-door towel bar. Crafted from steel, this piece has a horizontal wooden rod that lets you keep kitchen dishcloths within reach. An angular hook up top slides right over cabinet doors, so you won’t have to worry about installation or damaging drywall in apartments. If you prefer towels to be tucked out of sight, just face this bar backward and use it on the inside of a cabinet.