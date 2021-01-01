Tory 2-Light Vanity Light

This 2-light vanity light has lantern-style designs and a rustic finish that complements your coastal farmhouse decor in the bathroom or guest room. It's crafted from metal, and it features a rounded mount with tapered edges, a thin, horizontal arm with capped ends, and two curved arms in an old bronze and natural brass finish. The arms hold a rounded finial top with cone-shaped shades attached that disperse light down from a 60W bulb (not included). Plus, this vanity light has a rocker switch that easily turns the light off and on.