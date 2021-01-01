From homes: inside + out

Torum Counter Height Bar Table Light Gray - HOMES: Inside + Out

$377.99 on sale
($503.99 save 25%)
In stock
Buy at target

Description

Serve up a plate of light refreshments or catch up with your family and friends over this cozy counter height table, a perfect stylish addition to any home. This counter height table features a gorgeous solid wood tabletop with a wood veneer finish that is supported by a sturdy metal frame in a sleek black color. Offering a homey appeal to your decor, this table showcases exquisite wheel-shaped inspired legs that emphasize the farmhouse design of this piece, making this the ideal centerpiece for your dining space area.

