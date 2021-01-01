From general
Toru Dx Slim Compatible With Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Case - Protective Dual Layer Hybrid Case With Flexible Soft Tpu Bumper Shell & Glossy.
Advertisement
Material: Tpu, Polycarbonate Brand: Toru Form Factor: Bumper Color: Graffiti Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Premium Quality Scratch-Resistant Glossy Hard Cover With Colorful Street Art Griffiti Pattern Design Precise Cutouts Allow Easy Access To Galaxy S21 Ultra (6.8') Ports And Function While Elevated Screen Bezel Keeps Your Touchscreen And Camera Lens From Damaging Surfaces Fully Compatible With Wireless Chargers (Individual Results May Vary) Galaxy S21 Ultra Case, Compatible With Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (2021)