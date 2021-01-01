Torrey Wall Hook

Features:Accessorize your mantel, shelf or perhaps an unused counter edgeBesides being decorative and functional, this piece will make a great gift for the holidays, housewarming, wedding, birthday or any other special occasionMantel hook is not just designed to hold your holiday stocking, show off your favorite ornamentSnowman mantel hookProduct Type: Wall HookInstallation Type: Wall mountedWall Mounting Hardware Included: Number of Pieces: 1Color: BlackFrame Material: IronMaterial Details: Manufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Wood Species: Hook Material: MetalHook Material Details: Number of Hooks: 1Weight Capacity Per Hook: Total Weight Capacity: 15Shelves Included: NoDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Umbrella Stand Base Included: NoPowder Coated Finish: YesRemovable Drip Plate: NoCoat Hangers Included: NoCasters Included: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesDecorative Hooks: YesDecorative Hooks Detail: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USASupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDistance Between Hooks: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISO 9000 Certified: GSA Approved: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoFIRA Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 2.37Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2.75Overall Product Weight: 0.43Umbrella Stand Base: Umbrella Sand Height - Top to Bottom: Umbrella Stand Width - Side to Side: Umbrella Stand Depth - Front to Back: Fits Door Thickness Up To: Shelving Included: NoShelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Height – Top to Bottom: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: