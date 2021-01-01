From sand & stable baby & kids
Torrey Toy Organizer with Bins
Playtime becomes more fun when your kids can easily take out their toys, books, and games and then quickly clean up afterward. The space-saving toy storage organizer with 9 storage bins stows your children's toys in easy-to-see, easy-to-access BPA and phthalate-free plastic storage bins. 9 standard storage containers are easy to remove, replace and reposition along the 3 tiered organizer shelves. Storage bins are sized just right within the toy organizer for toddlers and preschool-aged children. Sturdy engineered wood construction frame with and steel shelving rods. A great toy storage box alternative; helping keep your little one’s room clean and organized while at the same time teaching color identification, sorting, and cognitive skills. Perfect organizational solution for bedrooms, nurseries, playrooms, and classrooms.