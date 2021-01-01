From safavieh
SAFAVIEH Toronto Shag White 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug
This Toronto shag rug by Safavieh combines luminous color with fabulous multidimensional texture in a deep pile, elegantly styled floor covering. Hand-tufted using a stylish mixture of fine and plush easy-care synthetic yarns that are heavenly to the touch, this texture rich shag brings warmth and comfort to modern home or office decor. This is a great companion for your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: White.