Fresca Torino 60 in. Modern Double Bathroom Vanity Cabinet Only in Espresso

Add a fresh, contemporary touch to your bathroom with this elegant cabinet combination in a rich Espresso finish. With soft close drawers and chic doors with frosted glass panels, this distinctive bathroom cabinet configuration really catches the eye. Each his and hers unit opens to reveal great storage space, along with wide drawers that are a generous size for holding bathroom essentials. There’s additional storage in the sleek central cabinet to keep daily needs within reach. The polished chrome pulls are included, adding the perfect finishing touch. Available in the rich finishes of Espresso, Gray Oak, Light Oak or White, the Fresca Torino Modern Bathroom Cabinets are designed to add elegance to any decor. These cabinets measure 60 in. in width and are available in varies sizes and configurations.