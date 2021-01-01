Fresca Torino 60 in. Modern Double Bathroom Vanity Cabinet Only in White

Add a fresh, contemporary touch to your bathroom with this elegant cabinet combination in a clean White finish. With soft close drawers and chic doors with frosted glass panels, this distinctive bathroom cabinet configuration really catches the eye. The doors open to reveal great under-the-sink storage space while the sleek central unit features handy drawers that are ideal for keeping daily needs within reach. The polished chrome pulls are included, adding the perfect finishing touch. Available in the rich finishes of Espresso, Gray Oak, Light Oak or White, the Fresca Torino Modern Bathroom Cabinets are designed to add elegance to any decor. These cabinets measure 60 in. in width and are available in varies sizes and configurations.