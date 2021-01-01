From designers fountain
Designers Fountain Torino 5-in W 1-Light Brushed Nickel Modern/Contemporary Wall Sconce | 15005-1B-35
Torino wall sconces feature a harmonious blending of traditional and modern styling, offering simplicity and timeless appeal with fresh, modern flair. These fixtures are built with a protective brushed nickel finish over a steel construction to look great and last for years to come. The alabaster glass shade adds style and a warm diffuse to the light; they install easily in the up or down position.