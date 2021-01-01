Forno Venetzia Torino 300 62" Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven - Red

Forno Venetzia Torino 300 62-Inch Outdoor Wood-Fired Pizza Oven - Red. FVTOR300R. Freestanding Pizza Ovens. The Torino series by Forno Venetzia offers an authentic Italian wood-fired pizza experience and robust features to meet the demands of entertaining larger gatherings of friends and family. The Italian-designed and engineered Torino 300 freestanding wood-fired pizza oven has a generous 32 x 24-inch cooking surface capable of handling up to 4 pizzas or multiple dishes at once. The fire brick hearth is lined with double-layered ceramic insulation for excellent heat-retention and superior cooking performance. The oven dome features a durable, UV-resistant powder coat finish to help prevent color fading year-round and is complemented by a signature Forno Venetzia chimney cap and oak oven door handle. A thermometer built into the oven face lets you keep track of internal oven temperatures, making it easier to learn how to adjust cooking temperatures using the oven door. The included cart has a durable powder-coated finish in black and features a pull-out side-shelf with oak handle, two cart shelves, a height adjustable tool holder and 4 wheels for portability (2 swivel, 2 fixed). This Torino 300 pizza oven has a red dome finish and is shipped with a fully assembled oven unit, requiring no curing before use. Some cart assembly is required.