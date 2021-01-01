From kartell

TopTop Cafe Table II by Kartell - Color: White (4290/03)

Description

The TopTop Cafe Table II by Kartell was designed by Philippe Starck is an ideal solution for modern outdoor bars and cafes. This minimalist cafe table features a square or circular design with a tabletop, transparent leg, and base. The TopTop Cafe Table II has some additional versatility in that it comes in several different sizes and shapes. Kartell has been a leader in modern Italian design for decades, and their collection is recognizable for its colors, shapes and playfulness. And, of course, for its predominant material: plastic. Kartell has developed many advancements in plastics, including improved transparency, softness, flexibility and durability. From the Bourgie lamps to the Masters collection, Kartell succeeds with a little irony and a lot of innovation. Shape: Round. Color: White.

