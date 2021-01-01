From first deal
TOPSHAK 21V 2000mAh Cordless Impact Drill Rechargeable 2 Speeds LED Electric Drill W/ 1/2pcs Battery-with 1 Battery
Advertisement
SpecificationBrandTOPSHAKModel TS-ED2MaterialNylon + electronic componentsInput110V-240V 50/60HzCharging time2hWorking time2.5hVoltage21V (Max) Ø 10 mmMax Torque35 N.MBattery capacity2000mAhGross WeightApprox. 2.0 kgPackage Size36*28*12cm2 Speed1st Gear-Low Speed: 0-450r/min, suitable for turning screws 2nd Gear-High Speed: 0-1650r/min, suitable for flat /impact drilling Features:? 2 Adjustable Speed. High efficiency motors provide up to 35 N.M of torque. Brushed design. 18+3 Clutch Setting. Allow for max control and precise torque settings for any material. Forward, Reverse and Lock Mechanism. Switch from fastening and screwing by slightly pressing the F/R button. 2000mAh Lithium Battery. High power and a long run time. LED Working Light. Light up your target in dark space. Ergonomic and Soft Rubber Handle.