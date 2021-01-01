Topsfield Sunshine Hummingbirds Floral Reversible Quilt Set

Sleep softly with our scalloped floral yellow quilted bedspread for a one of a kind and vibrant look added to your bedroom. The bedspread is accented with floral hummingbird patterns with hints of red, grey, green, and a vibrant yellow shade showing off a bright atmosphere. Soft to the touch feeling will give you a luxurious night’s sleep. The backside of the bedspread is a light yellow background to simplify the bedspread. Made with 100% polyester fabric and contains 100% polyester needled filling created for your comfort for the softest and coziest material. Size: Twin Quilt + 1 Sham