84"-160" Topper Patio Window Curtain Rod with Flat Cap Finial Set Matte Black - Exclusive Home

The Topper decorative outdoor curtain rod and finial set offers a simple, classic style and traditional design with button end cap finials. This set will provide a visually balanced appearance for your window treatments. The 1.6" diameter x 0.7" long finials ensure that your window curtain panels will remain securely on the rod. The 1" diameter metal rod features a matte, rustproof finish that is designed to last. The adjustable width rod will fit a wide range of windows and is capable of supporting various fabrics from sheers to thermal blackouts up to 25 lbs. Accommodates window curtain panels and drapes that are designed with various tops, including rod pocket, pinch pleat, clip rings, grommets, tab top, or hidden back tab top. Although great for any living room, bedroom, family room, dining room, bathroom and office, this curtain rod and finial set is the ultimate finishing touch to any pergola, cabana, covered patio, gazebo, deck, or beach home. Our stylish rod and finial design will suit any window space. Color: Matte Black.