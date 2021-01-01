eModernDecor Topmount Drop-In Stainless Steel 33 in. x 22 in. x 9 in. 3-Hole 60/40 Offset Double Bowl Kitchen Sink and Faucet Combo, Silver

33-1/8 in. x 22 in. x 9 in. Top-mount / Drop-in Stainless-Steel 60/40 Offset Double Bowl Kitchen Sink- High Quality T-304 18-Gauge Stainless-Steel Brushed Stainless-Steel Finish, Sink come with Solid Brass Kitchen Faucet in polished chrome finish and 1 Lift-out sink strainer. Only Comes With 1 Lift out Basket Strainer as the other Sink Hole is for Garbage Disposal. Each sink is manufactured with an excellent sound-deadening system that absorbs and reduces the noise made by garbage disposal and running water. Benefits and Features: Top mount rim design allows the sink to sit on top of the countertop. 60/40 Offset Double Bowls make dish washing and other kitchen duties more efficiently. COMPLETE SOLUTION - To aid your kitchen tasks, the sink comes with a solid brass kitchen faucet in polished chrome finish with pull-out sprayer and a deluxe lift-out basket strainer to help collecting food waste. Easy upgrade or replacement for your new or old kitchen. Standard 3.5 in. drain openings. Fully Protected by heavy duty sound deadening pads and undercoating for noise reduction. Brushed Stainless-Steel finish deck and bowl. Exterior Dimensions: 33-1/8 in. x 22 in. x 9 in. / Left Bowl Size: 15-3/4 in. x 18-3/4 in. x 9 in. Deep / Right Bowl Size: 13 in. x 16-1/2 in. x 7-1/2 in. Deep. Color: Stainless Steel.