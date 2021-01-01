Topmount Drop-In 18G Stainless Steel 33 in. x 22 in. 4-Faucet Hole Single Bowl Kitchen Sink with Colander and Strainer, Silver

33 in. x 22 in. x 9 in. Top-mount / Drop-in Stainless Steel Single Bowl Kitchen Sink - High Quality T-304 18-Gauge Stainless Steel Brushed Stainless Steel Finish, Sink comes with one cutting board colander and One Deluxe Strainer with Lift-Out Basket. Each sink is manufactured with an excellent sound-deadening system that absorbs and reduces the noise made by garbage disposal and running water. Benefits & Features: Topmount rim design allows the sink to sit on top of the countertop. The Drop-In Single Bowl Kitchen create a large usable bowl area. Extra deep 9 Inch bowl depth that fits all those leftover dishes and pots from your kitchen, wet bar, and more! COMPLETE SOLUTION - To aid your kitchen tasks, the sink comes with one cutting board colander and One Deluxe Strainer with Lift-Out Basket. The cutting board colander has a collapsible silicone strainer (2.5 quart capacity) that can be removed for cleaning and chopping vegetables. Easy upgrade or replacement for your new or old kitchen. Standard 3.5" drain openings. Fully Protected by heavy duty sound deadening pads and undercoating for noise reduction. Brushed stainless steel finish deck and bowl. Exterior Dimensions 33 in. x 22 in. x 9 in. / Bowl Size: 29-1/2 in. x 16 in. x 9 in. Deep.