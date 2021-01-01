Topment Storage Cart, 3-Tier Mobile Rolling Utility Cart with Steel Frame, Make Up Storage Bin and Files Arrangement Storage Shelf, Drawer Rolling Storage Cart for Office, Bathroom, Kitchen

Sturdy Frame & User-friendly Design: Constructed of galvanized steel and high quality bolts, the storage rolling cart is stable and durable for long-term use. The steel grid is also solid enough to hold up to 33 lbs. Made of PP material, the drawer is wear-resistant and waterproof. Suitable height designed, kids keep toys in drawers easily, avoid leaving messes on the floor. Large Storage Space with 6 Drawers: The utility cart provides ample space for storing and sorting daily necessities. Top hanging pole is designed to hang clothes or towels. Middle shelf offers a large open space to display decorations or keep tools at hand. 6 Drawers, 12” x 9” x 5”, are big enough to hold all kids’ school supplies or toys. High Mobility with Handles & Wheels: Equipped with handrail and four 360° rotating wheels, you can roll the cart from room to room with ease. As 2 roller casters are lockable, the rolling cart will stay unmoved once locked. Built in round knobs, all 6 drawers are very convenient for you to glide in and out. Versatile Use for Multi Scenes: This multifunctional trolley can be used to store home office supplies, organize cosmetics, store arts and crafts supplies and organize tools, keeping your space tidy and clean. With simple yet practical design, this storage organizer cart is perfect for bathroom, living room, kitchen, garage, office, classroom and more. Easy Installation & Maintenance: Coming with easy-to-understand assembly instructions, the cart can be installed quickly and easily in a short time. In addition, the smooth surface enables you to clean and maintain the trolley cart without effort. Just wipe the dirt with a damp cloth. And all drawers are removable for easy cleaning.