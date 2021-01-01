Topmax 6-Piece Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Wicker Rattan Sectional Sofa With Table And Benches For Backyard, Garden, Poolside

With it, you can enjoy the company of family and friends. There are two love seats, a corner sofa, two long benches and a large table. This patio is part of the sofa settingCan accommodate multiple people, providing all you need to party with your family and friends. High-quality polyester wicker fibers are carefully woven on the steel barsThe powder-coated steel frame provides a gorgeous bag that is sturdy and durable. This beautiful outdoor rattan sofa comes with two elegant cushion shades. Modular design allows you to be flexibleConfigure each piece to match your outdoor space.