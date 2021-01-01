TOPMAX 4 Piece Rustic Dining Set For 4 Kitchen Table Set With 2 Stools And Bench For Home Dining Room, Brown

Equipped with a table, 2 stools and a bench, this set is perfect for 4 people, especially in small places. This tableware is made of high-quality medium-density fiberboard and steel frame, which is stable and strong for long-term use. In order to strengthen the support, an additional crossbar was added as a footrest throughout the suit. With this footstool, it is both practical and ergonomic, enough to allow you to rest while working, writing or eating. Relaxing your feet is undoubtedly a kind of enjoyment. The size of the table is appropriate, and it can be used not only as a dining table, but also as a computer desk in a workstation. All benches and chairs can be stuck under the table when not in use to save space. In order to provide extra space for the small room, the bench is designed to save more increase and chance. With storage space, the bench can also be a shoe stool at your entrance, providing multiple functions for your home.