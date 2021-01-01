From thermo gear
Toploader Zoom 45 AW II Camera Case for DSLR and Lens Blue
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Fits a compact DSLR with attached 18-55mm f/2.8 lens OR CSC with kit lens and small accessories Protect gear from rain, snow, dust and sand with a patented, built-in All Weather AW Cover Wear bag two ways: across body or via built-in belt loop Use interior zippered pocket to keep small items like spare memory and spare battery secure Stash quick-access items in the well-organized front pocket