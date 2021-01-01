TOPK USB Magnetic Cable,(4-Pack,1ft/3ft/6ft/6ft) 2 in 1 Magnetic Charging Cable, USB-A to Micro USB, Type C Cable Nylon Braided Magnetic Charger.

Strong Magnetic & Universal 2in1 Design: TOPK USB Magnetic Cable has super strong magnetic, which will avoid disconnecting, Output 5V/2.4A (max),Nomral Charging Speed For Google Pixel(Google need PD cable and QC 3.0 adapter to reach rapid charging),Do Not Support Data Transfer. No iProduct Connector in pack. 90L shape & 360rotating magnetic head: 90L shape and 360rotating magnetic head design makes charging more convenient while you are playing phone games,6ft long length makes long distance charging more easily Interface Dust-Proof: Inserting the magnetic tip at the charging interface of the phone can prevent dust from sticking, especially for long time use One hand operation & Led light: You can use one hand to operate this phone charge cable to make charging on/off, it is convenient and safe while you are driving a car, the led light design makes it easy to find the USB cable especially in darkness 2 in 1 Design & Wide applicability: PACK LISTMagnetic Cable x4, Type C connector x4,