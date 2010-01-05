Revolution Topical Solution for Dogs, 5.1-10 lbs, (Purple Box), 12 Doses (12-mos. supply)

**Your furry friend must have a current heartworm test result on file with your veterinarian in order to be prescribed heartworm medication. Please visit your veterinarian to have this test performed annually to protect your four-legged friend.** Revolution is a medication that is applied directly on your furry friend's skin to protect them from biting critters. When applied every 30 days, Revolution protects against heartworms, fleas, and ear mites. It's also effective in preventing and treating roundworms and hookworms in kittens and sarcoptic mange and American dog tick infestations in puppies.