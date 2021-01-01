Topaz 24 Piece Comforter Bed in a Bag Pleated Ruffled Designer Embellished Bedding Set

Complete the look! Looking for a bedroom ensemble that has everything? Look no further! A Luxury Embroidered contemporary design alongside quilted embellished detail is the ultimate luxury for your master suite. This comforter set, sheet set, Decorative pillows and coordinating window treatment sets all match and are all included in this super set. Enjoy luxury details and trims in a color blocking theme that is sure to decorate your entire master suite or guest bedroom in one purchase. We like to call it the bedroom in a bag! 24 Pieces Queen/King Comforter Set includes: One (1) Comforter, Two (2) Shams, Two (2) Euro Shams, One (1) Decorative Pillow, One (1) Decorative Pillow, One (1) Bed Skirt, One (1) Flat Sheet, One (1) Fitted Sheet, Four (4) Pillow Case, Four (4) Panels, Two (2) Valances, Four (4) Ties Style: Traditional/Country Pattern: Embroidered/Applique/Color Block Color Options: Grey, Black, Navy, Beige Material: Microfiber/Polyester Care instructions: Dry clean