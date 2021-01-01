Novogratz by Momeni Topanga Roberta Black 5 ft. x 7 ft. 6 in. Indoor Area Rug

Classic motifs meet contemporary symmetry in the modern style of this handmade area rug collection. Repeating geometric designs recall the iconic mosaic patterns found throughout Moorish architecture, using a series of crosses, scallops, circles and squares to establish a floorcovering assortment with exotic flair. Each graphic pattern provides a bold backdrop for interior fixtures and furnishings, while natural wool fibers ensure lasting beauty as they endure everyday foot traffic. A signature addition to the Novogratz by Momeni collection, each rug reflects the brands commitment to creating boutique-worthy home accents with an eclectic attitude that is accessible for everyday living. Color: Black.