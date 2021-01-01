Topanga I Sconce by Boyd Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Brass - (10471/ABB/SAND/PNMETAL)

The Topanga I Sconce by Boyd Lighting embodies the colorful, dynamic, and delightful designs multi-disciplinary designer Jamie Drake is known for. With a luxurious air, this sconce is supported by a smooth, rectangular backplate and has a minimalistic composition defined with a layered, long stem. The beautiful texture of shagreen material adds a dynamic touch to this sleek silhouette, dressing up this wall sconce with a decorative ring set below the crisp, cylindrical shade that tops this piece, as it casts both an upward and downward source of illumination onto surroundings. With nearly a century in the residential and commercial lighting business, Boyd Lighting is a US-based, family-owned business renowned for its visually stunning fixtures that are well-suited to residential and commercial interiors. Ideal for installation in dining areas, bathrooms, and outdoor areas, Boyd Lightings artistically-driven lighting concepts are carefully crafted by dedicated artisans. Creating innovative lighting collections for residential and commercial spaces remains a chief focus of this award-winning brand. Color: Metallics. Finish: Antiqued Boyd Brass