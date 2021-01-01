TOP1 7.5inch HD E-Ink Display HAT for Raspberry Pi Jetson Nano Red/Black/White 880×528 Pixels SPI 3.3V/5V

7.5inch HD e-Paper HAT (B) Electronic Ink Screen for Raspberry Pi 880×528 Pixels SPI Communication Red/Black/White Three-Color Low power consumption, wide viewing angle >170°, and clear display even after power off. Based on Raspberry Pi 40PIN GPIO interface design, suitable for Raspberry Pi series motherboards and Jetson Nano. SPI control interface, which can be connected to main control boards such as Raspberry Pi/Jetson Nano/for arduino/STM32. No backlight is needed, and the last screen can be kept for a long time after power off. The power consumption is very low, and it only consumes power when refreshing.