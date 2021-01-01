From ws bath collections
WS Bath Collections Top TP 140 Top 19-3/10" Vessel Bathroom Sink Ceramic White Fixture Lavatory Sink Ceramic
Advertisement
WS Bath Collections Top TP 140 Top 19-3/10" Vessel Bathroom Sink WS Bath Collections Top TP 140 Features: Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyMade of ceramicInstalls in a vessel configurationDesigned for vessel faucetCenter drain locationWS Bath Collections Top TP 140 Specifications: Overall Length: 19-3/10" (measured from the left outer rim to the right outer rim)Overall Width: 15-2/5" (measured from the back outer rim to the front outer rim)Overall Height: 6-9/10" (measured from the bottom of sink to the top of the rim) Ceramic Ceramic White