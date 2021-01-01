Keep your dog active and entertained with this Top Paw Orange TPR Spiky Ball Dog Toy. This fun spiky toy is made of tough thermoplastic rubber, and will keep your dog engaged with the fun squeaking sounds it makes when played with. Only at PetSmart. Features: Spiked TPR Ball Makes squeaking sounds Includes: 1 Ball Intended For: Dogs Activity: Noisemaking, Chew Color: Orange Size: 3 in Warning: Ingestion of this product can result in serious injury. Caution: Observe your pet's behavior with the toy for suitability. Some toys may be inappropriate for your pet. Remove and replace the toy if it becomes damaged. Top Paw Spiky Ball Dog Toy - Squeaker in Orange, Size: 3 in | PetSmart