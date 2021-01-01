Keep your dog, and you by extension, safer on walks after the sun goes down with this Top Paw Reflective Vest. great looking vest comes in vibrant orange, and is reflective so that your dog will be more visible when the two of you are out at night. Help Only at PetSmart. Features: Reflective Snap Buckle Adjustable Includes: 1 Vest Intended For: Dogs Color: Orange, Gray Care Instructions: Hand wash in cold water separately. Do not bleach. Lay flat to dry. Caution: This item is intended to be used for a short duration, under close supervision. Do not use for more than a few hours. Sizing should allow room for two fingers to fit between the item and the pet. Do not use as a restraint. Available Sizes: X-Small: Back Length 8.5 in; Chest Girth 13 in; Neck Width 8 inSmall: Back Length 9.5 in; Chest Girth 17 in; Neck Width 9.5 inMedium: Back Length 13.5 in; Chest Girth 22 in; Neck Width 12 inLarge: Back Length 17.5 in; Chest Girth 28 in; Neck Width 15.5 inX-Large: Back Length 20.5 in; Chest Girth 33 in; Neck Width 18 in Top Paw Reflective Dog Vest, Size: Large | PetSmart