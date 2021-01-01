This Top Paw Pearl Grey Plastic Dog Bowl makes it easy to serve your pet his food or water. This simple yet functional dog bowl looks great and offers plenty of space for generous portions of food or water. Only at PetSmart. Features: Plastic dog bowl Includes: 1 Dog Bowl Intended Pet(s): Dog Material(s): Plastic Color: Pearl Blue Capacity: 10 fl oz (295 mL) Cleaning Instructions: Hand wash or dishwasher safe for top rack only. Caution: Do not microwave. Top Paw Pearl Plastic Dog Bowl, Size: 10 Fl oz | PetSmart