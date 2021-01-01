Top Paw Fetch Floating Stick With Rope Dog Toy | PetSmart

Engage in interactive fun with your pup with this Top Paw Fetch Floating Stick with Rope Dog Toy. This little rascal checks all the right boxes for a big day of play. Toss it, tug it, or tread water for an unforgettable time with your furry friend. Only at PetSmart. Features: Soft Catch Floats Includes: 1 Toy Intended For: Dogs Activity: Fetch, Tug, Chew Color: Blue, Yellow Size: 9.25 in Advice for Use: Observe your pet's behavior with the toy for suitability. Some toys may be inappropriate for your pet. Remove and replace the toy if it becomes damaged. Warning: Ingestion of this product can result in serious injury. Top Paw Fetch Floating Stick With Rope Dog Toy | PetSmart

