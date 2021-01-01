Keep your dog dry while the two of you are outdoors on rainy days with this Top Paw Dog Bone Raincoat in a Bag. This fun accessory is just what it claims to be, a raincoat in a bag, and features a carabiner clip that makes it easy to bring along on any outdoor excursion. When you're finished using the raincoat, simply slip it back into its fun, colorful bag until you need it again. Only at PetSmart. Features: Raincoat in a bag Waterproof Paw print design on bag Carabiner clip Includes: 1 Raincoat in a bag Intended For: Dogs Color: Blue, Black, Green Care Instructions: Hand wash in cold water separately. Do not bleach. Lay flat to dry. Caution: This item is intended to be used for a short duration under close supervision. Do not use for more than a few hours at a time. Sizing should allow room for 2 fingers to fit between the item and the pet. Do not use asa restraint. Available Sizes: X-Small: Length 8.5 in; Chest Girth 18.0 in; Neck 8.5 inSmall: Length 9.5 in; Chest Girth 21.0 in; Neck 10.0 inMedium: Length 13.5 in; Chest Girth 26.0 in; Neck 12.5 inLarge: Length 17.5 in; Chest Girth 36.0 in; Neck 16.0 inX-Large: Length 20.5 in; Chest Girth 41.5 in; Neck 18.5 in Top Paw Dog Bones Packable Pet Raincoat, Size: Medium | PetSmart