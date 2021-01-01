Your dog will feel great and look adorable in this Top Paw Black Camo Dog Hoodie. This hoodie slips on and off easily and offers a comfortable fit, with an adjustable drawstring and cool camouflage scales as well. Only at PetSmart. Features: Hoodie with drawstring Camouflage scales Includes: 1 Hoodie Intended For: Dogs Color: Black, Camo Material: 60% Polyester, 40% Cotton Care Instructions: Machine wash in cold water. Lay flat to dry. Advice for Use: Observe your pet's behavior with the item for suitability. Some items may be inappropriate for your pet. Remove and replace the item if it becomes damaged. Caution: This item is intended to be used for a short duration, under close supervision. Do not use for more than a few hours. Sizing should allow room for 2 fingers to fit between the item and the neck. Do not use as a restraint. Available Sizes: X-Small: Length: 10-12.5 in; Chest Girth: 12-14.5 in; Neck: 5.25-6 inSmall: Neck: 12.5-15.5 in; Chest Girth: 14.5-18.5 in; Neck: 6-6.5 inMedium: Neck: 15.5-17.5 in; Chest Girth: 18.5-23.5 in; Neck 6-8.75 inLarge: Neck: 17.5-21 in; Chest Girth: 23.5-27.5 in; Neck: 8.75-9.5 inX-Large: Neck: 21 in; Chest Girth: 27.6-29.5 in; Neck 9.5-10 in Top Paw Black Camo Pet Hoodie, Size: Small | Polyester | PetSmart