From sammich maker teez

Sammich Maker teez Top Maker, Cute Summer Fast Food Sammich Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Sammich is a term reserved for only the holiest and mightiest of all sandwiches. A sammich is a true work of culinary art; a feast on a bun, if you will. A sammich is not made of the best ingredient, it is made of the right ingredients. Sandwiches make a good snack, but Sammiches are forever. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com