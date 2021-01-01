This Top Fin Cichlid Rocks Ornament is realistic in nature and makes a great addition to any aquarium. Rocks look great in an underwater landscape, and these simple yet realistic rocks fit in well with their surroundings while also providing a place for shy or territorial fish to find privacy. Only at PetSmart. Features: Rocks with holes design; Non-toxic and safe for fish; Provides hiding place for shy or territorial fish Includes: 1 Ornament Intended For: Aquariums Material(s): Polyresin Color: Gray Product Dimensions: X-Small: 2 in x 2.75 in x 1.75 inSmall: 3 in x 5 in x 3 in Top Fin Cichlid Rocks Aquarium Tank Ornament, Size: Medium | PetSmart