Honeywell Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier, Black, HUL570B

Honeywell Top Fill Cool MIst Humidifier Black.Easy top fill design.Medium-large room.2 Ways to fill - at humidifier or at sink.Filter free visible mist.Ultra quiet operation3.Variable output control.Auto shut off when empty.Designed to be easy to fill, use and clean!2 Year Limited warranty.Model HUL570B.About humidity: Relative humidity (RH) is the amount of moisture in the air compared to how much moisture the air can hold.The higher the RH, the more humid it feels.The warmer the air, the more moisture it can hold.That's why it feels warmer in humid areas.Cold air does not hold as much moisture as warm air.In cold winter months, a humidifier can add moisture to the room air, making the room feel more comfortable.Raising the humidity level in a cool, dry room also makes it feel warmer.Wide tank opening: Easy to fill, empty and clean.Directional mist outlet rotates 180Â°.Variable output settings and auto shut off feature turns off when empty.How it works: Ultrasonic technology.1.Water is poured into the to fill tank.2.The tank drains into the water reservoir.3.A neutralizer vibrates at ultrasonic frequency, breaking the water into fine mist.4.Cool, visible mist is propelled up a vertical chamber by a fan and released into the air.Keeping indoor humidity levels between 40-60% has many benefits: Helps temporarily relieve dry air discomforts: Offers an effective solution to counteract the effects of dry harsh winter air by adding essential moisture to any room.Comfortable humidity helps temporarily relieve congestion and cough.Helps keep plants healthier: Using a humidifier helps return moisture to the air promoting plant growth.Comfortable humidity helps keep throat and nasal passages hydrated: Helps you breathe better and sleep more comfortably.Helps reduce static electricity: Returning moisture to dry air helps reduce static shocks.Helps protect furniture: Low humidity causes wood to lose moisture and shrink.Extreme changes can cause warping and cracking.Shopper's guide.Run time ... Room size ... Capacity ... Moisture type.36 hrs1 ... Medium-large2 ... 1.25 Gallon ... Ultrasonic visible mist.Choosing a humidifier ... Filtered Cool Moisture ... This model is Filter Free Cool Mist ... Warm Mist.Technology ... Evaporative ... Ultrasonic ... Warm mist.Output ... Cool, invisible moisture ... Cool, visible mist ... Cool, visible mist.How it works ... A fan blows moisture off a saturated wicking filter, helping it evaporate into the air more quickly ... A nebulizer vibrates at ultrasonic frequency, breaking the water into fine mist ... Water is boiled in a heating chamber, is then released into the air as warm mist.Sound ... Fan blowing moisture off filter and int room ... Water dripping as it falls into the reservoir ... Water gurgling as it is boiled.Humidity ... Cannot add more moisture to the air than it can hold ... Will keep moisture to air ... Will keep adding moisture to air.Accessories ... Requires replaceable wicking filter to operate ... May accept demoralization cartridge to remove minerals from the water ... May have medicine cup for liquid inhalant for additional relief.Hard water ... Filter will trap minerals, helping to prevent white dust; may need to be replaced more frequently ... Mist may produce white dust (calcium deposits from hard water); use of distilled water may help prevent this ... Heating element may become encrusted with mineral deposits; requires regular cleaning.Don't forget these great accessories: Humidity Monitor: Displays relative humidity and temperature.