From allen + roth
allen + roth Top Down Bottom Up 28-in x 64-in White Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester | TDLFWT280640
Advertisement
The Cordless Cellular Top-Down Bottom-Up Light Filtering Shade adds privacy to your home without sacrificing natural light. The shade's fabric softly disperses incoming light providing a soft luminosity. The cordless design is the best option for child and pet safety. The shade adds a warm touch to any home decor. allen + roth Top Down Bottom Up 28-in x 64-in White Light Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade Polyester | TDLFWT280640