Sculpey Tools Stainless Steel 3 piece Irregular Oval Cutter Set. Nested, gradutated sizes, perfect for use in all craft projects from jewlery, mixed media to home decor.

Get the perfect shape every time with these cutters! Three graduated sizes allow you to mix and match in your projects! Perfect for adding dimension and layering. Great for DIY home décor, jewelry and more! 3 Graduated sizes: .5”, 1”, 1.5” Made from high quality Stainless Steel When using these cutters with polymer oven-bake clay, to get round edges cover the clay with plastic wrap and then use the cutters High quality stainless steel cutters perfect for use with all types of clay - polymer oven bake, air dry and non dry clay!