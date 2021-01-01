JCB Tools - 20V Cordless Brushless Miter Chop Saw Power Tool - Laser Light - For Straight Crosscuts, Bevel, Angled Cuts, Floor Boards and Laminate, Wood And Woodworking

PACKED FULL OF FEATURES: The JCB Tools 20V Brushless Miter Saw As with all JCB products, construction and durability are always second to none. NOTE: Batteries Sold separately. JCB-20BLMS-5X 20V BRUSHLESS MITER SAW 5.0AH: The Versatile and compact cordless JCB Mitre Saw is ideal for quick cuts or repetitive assembly applications where a high volume of cuts can be delivered. A MITER SAW WITH OPTIONS: The slide function accommodates wider work, whilst the single bevel miter is ideal for a number of finishing applications. It comes equipped with a motor brake for added safety and sliding table extensions for longer work pieces TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS: Motor Type = Brushless, No. Load Speed = 3300/min, Saw Blade Diameter = 7", Bore = 5/8", Mitre Cutting Range = ± 45°, Max Cutting Depth (0⁰ mitre / 0⁰ bevel) = 2 x 8" TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS CONTINUED: Max Cutting Depth (0⁰ mitre / 0⁰ bevel) = 2 x 8", Max Cutting Depth (45⁰ mitre / 0⁰ bevel) = 2 x 4", Max Cutting Depth (0⁰ mitre / 45⁰ bevel) = 1 1/2" x 8", Max Cutting Depth (45⁰ mitre / 45⁰ bevel) = 1 1/2" x 4" DESIGNED TO LAST: The JCB range of power tools has been developed to reflect the JCB ethos of quality and innovation and to offer products that exceed the ever increasing standards and needs of professional users, as well as the home DIY enthusiast INTEGRATED FEATURES: This Miter Saw is ideal for quick and precise cutting of angles with pre-sets and battery pack with in-built capacity display. It has a laser guide for improved accuracy, and also includes a 2.4A charger SUPERIOR BUILD QUALITY: Welcome to the world of JCB Professional Tools. The experienced engineering team at JCB Tools has worked closely with the JCB Industrial Design team to produce a comprehensive range of tools and accessories GUARANTEED QUALITY: With built in overload protection, a safety interlock trigger, motor brake for added safety of the user and a one year back to base guarantee for extra peace of mind, you can rest easy knowing you made the right choice with JCB